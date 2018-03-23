Jane Scott Wray, 83, of Rocky Springs Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Wray was born June 25, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Lonnie Scott and Amanda Elizabeth Deal Scott.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church. She loved her flowers and grandchildren. She was a mother and grandmother of five generations.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jr. Mitchell, a sister, and five brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Marion Libby Joines of Maiden; two sons, Larry Mitchell and wife Vicki Reid Mitchell of Hiddenite, and Joey Mitchell of Newton; five grandchildren, Jason Lee Joines, Catina Rae Joines, Amanda Mitchell Barlowe, Laura K. Mitchell, and Katlin Mitchell Harden; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Patsy Jolly and Amy Canipe; and her little dog, Cookie, of 10 years.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 25, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Keith Bowman and Rev. Mark Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

