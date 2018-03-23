Matthew Lee Jenkins, of Greensboro, was born October 31, 1971 in Taylorsville. Married to his one true love, Buddy Kerley, Jr., Matt and BJ were loving parents to their dogs, Stevie and Bandit.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Matt was a graduate of Alexander Central High School, studied at NC State and UNC Greensboro, and went on to become an accomplished chef. He was also a member of the fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon at UNCG.

If you were lucky enough, you may have tasted some of his creations at several local restaurants, including the Grandover Resort where he was honored to cook for both President Bush and President Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey. Matt was a quiet, witty, kind-hearted man who loved his extensive travels with his husband throughout the Caribbean, as you could always find Matt happiest at the beach.

Matt will be deeply missed by his beloved BJ; his mother, Winnie Robinson and step-father Donnie Robinson; his father, Lee Jenkins and step-mother Kathy Jenkins; his brother, Ben Jenkins (Susan); his sister, Chloe Cook (Jason); step-siblings, Thom Kincaid (Margaret), Stewart Kincaid (Karla), and Mary Rouse (Clint); nieces and nephews, Sam, Ava Grace and Noah Jenkins; and six step-nieces and nephews, Carter Kincaid, Phoebe James, Piper and Pearson Kincaid, and Lucy and Charlie Rouse; as well as his Aunt Kitty, Aunt Sarah, and Aunt Jan; and too many other cousins that loved him dearly to count. Heaven, you are lucky to have him.

In lieu of flowers, Matt would most appreciate your donation to the Humane Society of the Piedmont, over the phone 336-848-4612 or online at www.hspiedmont.com, in his memory.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Jenkins Family