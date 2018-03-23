Thomas Insurance plans Open House March 28

Thomas Insurance in Hiddenite will celebrate an Open House on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

There will be door prizes, live music in the afternoon, and refreshments. This day will celebrate Thomas Insurance clients and introduce them to the new partner, Chuck Eyler, and new Customer Service Representative, Heather Huffman Hubbard.

Five Nationwide Insurance agencies have merged to provide even more outlets for insurance, and possibilities of services for customers.

The public is invited to come by 105 Hiddenite Church Road and help Thomas Insurance celebrate doing business in Alexander County since 1961, said Cindy Thomas Sellers.