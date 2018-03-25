Imogene Blankenship Fleming, 88, of Statesville, passed away March 25, 2018 at Catawba Regional Hospice House, following a period of declining health.

She was born November 9, 1929, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Ed Wilkinson and Linnie Ann Freeze Wilkinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Robert” Blankenship; two brothers, Willliam Wilkinson and Leonard Wilkinson; and a sister, Helen W. Overcash.

Imogene was a graduate of Troutman High School. She was Assistant Register of Deeds in Iredell County for 39 and ½ years. She was a member of New Amity ARP Church, but attended Elk Shoals ARP Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Walter Fleming of the home; a daughter, Brenda Robertson and husband Dale of Stony Point; three grandchildren, Jason Robertson and wife Danielle Robertson, Josh Robertson, and Rachel Robertson Schaffer and husband Brooks Schaffer, all of Stony Point; and three great-grandchildren, Karsyn, Ansley and Charley Robertson, all of Stony Point.

A special thanks to her caregivers, Alene Keller and Jessica Harris, for all their love and support.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., at New Salem Presbyterian, 4415 Old Mountain Road, Stony Point. Dr. Earl Linderman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends, 1:30 until 2:45 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elk Shoals Presbyterian, 2850 Elk Shoals Church Loop, Stony Point, NC 28678; or to Catawba Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

