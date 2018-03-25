Linda Sue Troxclair (Carlson), 65, of Taylorsville, passed into the loving hands of our Lord on the morning of Palm Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her residence in Alexander County.

She was born on August 21, 1952, in Alexander County, to her late parents Ivan and Rosie Carlson (Reece). Linda was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel Martin and Judy George; mother-in-law, Sue Troxclair; and many close aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Ronald “Troxy” Troxclair; two daughters, Jennie and Jessica Troxclair; three granddaughters, Issabella Frye, Chloe Peterson, and Delaynee Troxclair; brothers and sisters, Rita Fox, Anita Huffman, and Charlie Carlson; brother and sisters-in-law, Ronnie Huffman, Loraine Carlson, Burt Troxclair, Melinda Vines, Leah Troxclair, Allen and Suzanne Troxclair, Jr.; along with nephews, nieces, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

Linda and Ronnie were charter members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Taylorsville. Linda was involved in several church ministries, including teaching catechism. She finished her career working as a billing and insurance clerk at Hart Industry Clinic in Hickory.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete now, but will be announced at a later time and have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.