Shirley Ann Wiles Kiser, 64, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at her residence.

She was born on October 20, 1953, the daughter of the late Samuel and Juanita Smith Wiles. During her lifetime, she had worked for Bassett Furniture in Hiddenite. Shirley was a member at Wayside Baptist Church and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

She loved crafts, crocheting, sewing, and gardening, but most of all loved spending time with her family. Shirley also loved children and would babysit for a number of people. She had a great love and care for others, especially as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was truly a jewel in this world that will greatly be missed but forever in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Sammy Lee; and her brothers, Robert and Rickey Wiles.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 47 years, Sammy Mitchel Kiser of the home; son, Jeffrey W. Kiser and wife Autumn of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Paige Kiser; two sisters, Connie Stillwell of Stony Point, and Martha Norton and husband Howard of Taylorsville; four nieces; four nephews; and special friend, Kathern Blankenship of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Gary Jennings and Rev. Alex Canter officiating. Burial will follow at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shirley Kiser Memorial Fund at PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.