Betty Sue Barlow Lackey, 63, of Hiddenite, passed away March 26, 2018, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a period of declining health.

She was born November 24, 1954, in Caldwell County, daughter of the late George Wade and Myrtle Louise Beaver Barlow.

Betty was a poultry farmer, before her disability, and was of the Baptist faith, having attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Lynn Lackey of the home; two sons, Shane Lackey of the home, and James Matthew Lackey of Hiddenite; three sisters, Gale B. Greene (Hubert), Jean B. Ayers (Duane), and Judy B. Sherrill (Gary), all of Lenoir; and three grandchildren, Makayla, Addison and Skye Lackey.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, March 30, 2018, at 2:00 p.m., at Kings Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 4698 Kings Creek Church Road, Lenoir. Rev. Jeff Luxon will officiate.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Lackey Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Betty Sue Barlow Lackey.