Charles Steve Costner, 68, of Moravian Falls, Alexander County, left this world on Monday, March 26, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on January 31, 1950, in Iredell County, son of the late Charles Floyd and Marie Childers Costner. During his career, Charles worked as a truck driver for Star Milling. He attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church and also New Life Christian Fellowship.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Vivian P. Costner; five children; and 13 grandchildren.

Charles was a donor to Wake Forest School of Medicine and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

