ACHS Tennis Team splits pair

Cougars rebound after first loss of the season

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

After suffering its first loss of the season against Watauga on Monday, March 26, the ACHS Men’s Tennis Team rebounded the following day to post a 7-2 win over South Caldwell in a home, non-league match.

The Cougars entered Monday’s match with Watauga with a perfect 6-0 record. However, the talented Pioneers ended the Cougars’ early season roll with a 9-0 rout of the AC squad.

ACHS did post a pair of wins in exhibition action as double teams Zach Matheson & Jachin Jenkins and Seth Fox & Cory Earp claimed victories.

The following day, ACHS got back on the winning track with its 7-2 win over South Caldwell. In singles play, Carter Patterson, Jackson Barr, Chandler Davis, Cameron White, and Caleb Bolick cruised to wins for the Cougars.

ACHS won two of three doubles matches. The teams of Carter Patterson & Cameron White and Jackson Barr & Chandler Davis claimed wins.

The home team also posted several exhibition wins versus South. In singles, Gunnar Anderson, Elijah Campbell, and Zach Matheson took victories. Garrett Ferguson and Josh Dietrich posted an exhibition doubles win.

The Cougars are scheduled to travel to Freedom for a NWC match today at 4 pm.