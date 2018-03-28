************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

HEALTH MATE infrared sauna for sale, in excellent condition, $950 or make offer. Cash only. Also, queen size magnetic mattress pad, excellent condition, $75 or make offer. Call 828-635-8106.

GIBSON CHEST FREEZER for sale, 18 cubic ft., 630 lbs. frozen food capacity, $125.00. Call 828-632-0630.

Use Happy Jack Tonekote to restore nutrients that prevent skin allergies in dogs & cats. Rogers Mill (828-632-3052) (kennelvax.com)