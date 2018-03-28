HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

WANTED – Experienced horse riders, $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.

Drivers: Local & OTR. Avg $900-$1300 Gross/wk. Out 2-7 days. Benefits. Pneumatic CDL-A, good driving record. 319-768-5545.