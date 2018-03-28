LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 56

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Ron Stewart, Unknown Spouse of Ron Stewart, Canal Holdings, LLC, Lienholder

TO: Ron Stewart, Unknown Spouse of Ron Stewart, Canal Holdings, LLC, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING all of Lot 79 Section 2 of Windsor Pointe Subdivision and containing 0.86 acres, more or less, as shown on a map thereof, dated July 7, 1998, and recorded on July 14, 1998 in Book 6, at Page 5, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063608, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0063608) Windsor Drive

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 8, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of March 26, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 13

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Tom Loudermelk aka William Thomas Loudermelk, (W.T. Loudermild aka Tom Loudermelk aka William Thomas Loudermelk, deceased) (Heirs of W.T. Loudermild aka Tom Loudermelk aka William Thomas Loudermelk: Donny Lee Loudermelk) (PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S): W.T. Loudermild) to Chicago Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), dated the 15th day of June, 2012, and recorded in Book 557, Page 1596, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on April 13, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

All that parcel of land in township of not stated, Alexander County, State of North Carolina, being known and designated as follows:

Beginning on an existing ‘A” rebar, said rebar being located S 88 degrees 34’10″E 148.50’ from an existing ‘A” rebar the Northwest corner of William T. Loudermelk as shown in Deed Book 53, Page 520, thence from said beginning point N 03 degrees 55’50″E 210.80’ to an existing ‘A” rebar, thence S 88 degrees 35’38″E 198.00’ to an existing ‘A” rebar, thence S 88 degrees 35’38″E 30.00′ to a calculated point in the centerline of Little River Church Road S.R. #1331, thence with the centerline of said road the next seven calls S 26 degrees 37’00″E 36.45, S 24 degrees 04’57″E 32.72′, S 21 degrees 11’52″E 37.80′, S 19 degrees 14’48″E 414.34′, S 17 degrees 24’07″E 47.22′, S 16645’17″E 65.47′, thence S 16 degrees 11’24″E 51.67’ to a point in the centerline of said road, thence leaving said road S 64 degrees 33’14” W, passing a new ‘A” rebar at 32.33′, a total distance of 215.90’ to a new ‘A” rebar, thence S 89 degrees 37’21″W 98.85’ to a new ‘A” rebar, thence S 71 degrees 45’41″W 47.00’ to a new ‘A” rebar, thence N 02 degrees 24’38″W 197.68’ to an existing ‘A” rebar the point and place of beginning. Containing 2.53 acres more or less according to a survey by Fox Surveying Company, P.C. entitled “William T. Loudermelk” and having a drawing number 2290-C. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 1805 Little River Church Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Tax/Parcel ID: 3841487597

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1227290 (FC.FAY)

Notice of Public Hearing

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVE GRANT

The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6:00 pm on the 9th day of April 2018, in the commissioner’s meeting room at the Alexander Campus of Catawba Valley Community College located at 345 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville, NC 28681. The Board of Commissioners will conduct this public hearing concerning the application of Paragon Films for an Economic Development Incentive Grant relating to the addition of manufacturing equipment resulting in the creation of 14 new jobs and resulting in a tax valuation increase estimated at $10,000,000. The proposed Economic Development Incentive Grant will consist of a payment to the company equal to 95 percent of the property taxes paid by the company for the first five years after completion of the new capital investment.

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Michael Seth Marsh, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of March, 2018.

KAITLYN CARPENTER MARSH

548 Piney Grove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

CO-EXECUTRIXS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Marie T. Norris, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of June 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 9th day of March, 2018.

ANITA JENKINS

352 Jimmy Duncan Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

RHONDA MITCHELL

1292 Taylorsville Mfg. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

NOTICE OF STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Alexander County to vote on the candidates for the offices of:

Democratic Ballot -US House of Representatives District 5

Republican Ballot – US House of Representatives District 5; NC State Senate District 42

Polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm on Election Day. One-Stop Absentee voting will be at the Alexander County Board of Elections Office, located at 370 1st Avenue, SW, Taylorsville, beginning on Thursday, April 19, 2018, through May 4, 2018, from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday, and on Saturday, May 5, from 8 am until 1 pm. Two additional satellite One-Stop Absentee voting locations will be at the Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue Department located at 7373 NC Hwy 127, Taylorsville, and at the former Energy United Building, 431 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC beginning on Monday, April 30, 2018, through Friday, May 4, 2018, from 10 am until 6 pm, and on Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 8 am until 1 pm. Canvass Day will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office on May 18, 2018 at 11 am.

Absentee voting by mail is available and begins on March 19, 2018. Requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be made on an absentee request form (available on the State Board of Elections website, at the county board of elections office and where one-stop early voting is offered), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections Office, or any one-stop early voting site by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 pm on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a qualified person of their choice. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, April 13, to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during one stop early voting only, and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote, and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Under NCGS 163-111(e) if a second primary is required, the appropriate board of elections, State or County, shall order that it be held 10 weeks after the first primary if any of the offices of which a second primary is required are for a candidate for the office of US Senate or member of the US House of Representatives, which would be Tuesday, July 17, 2018; otherwise, the second primary shall be held 7 weeks after the first primary, which would be Tuesday, June 26, 2018. In the event of a second primary, the polls will be open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.

The Alexander County Board of Elections will meet in the Board of Elections Office on the following dates and times to approve absentee applications for absentee ballots: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 2 pm, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 2 pm, Tuesday, May 1. 2018, at 2 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018, at 2 pm, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 2 pm (Election Day), and Thursday, May 17, 2018, at 2 pm. Canvass is at 11 am on May 18, 2018.

Persons with questions about registration, absentee voting, one-stop voting sites, location of polling places, and other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections at (828) 632-2990 Monday through Friday.

ALEXANDER COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Nancy Sharpe, Chairman

Martha Schronce, Secretary

Karl Lenz, Member

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

Before the Clerk of Court

LUCILLE H. BURGESS, RAY BURGESS, DOROTHY MILLSAPS, JIMMY MILLSAPS, HELEN LAWRENCE, BILLY C. LAWRENCE, LILLIAN H. JOHNSON (nka) MCNEW, AND RUTH DANIELS HAYES, Plaintiff-Petitioners,

vs.

LINDA ADAMS HAYES, TAMMY BARNES, MARK BARNES, TERESA BRANTON, KENNY L. BRANTON, IRIS MILLSAPS, KEVIN MILLSAPS, ERIC HAYES, NATALIE HAYES, CYNTHIA H. MILAM, ROGER ERIC MILAM, GARY LYNN HAYES, BOBBY GERALD HAYES, AND WALTER ROY MCNEW, Defendant-Respondents.

TO: GARY LYNN HAYES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Petitioners, by and through the Undersigned counsel, will bring on for hearing and determination pursuant to North Carolina General Statute §46-28 and 1-339.3A their Petition for Partition and Sale of Real Property. This

hearing will take place at 10:00 AM on the 19th day of April, 2018, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, before the Honorable, Danny T. Dyson, Alexander County Clerk of Court, in Taylorsville, North Carolina at the Alexander County Courthouse.

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY

Harbinson Brzykcy & Corbett, LLP

Attorneys at Law

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-4264

Fax: (828) 632-8927

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

17 SP 105

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Howard Little and Lucy Little, (Lucy Little and Howard Little, Both Deceased) (Heirs of Howard Little: Rosalind Linney, Althea Horton, Margie Faye Little aka Margie Little, Joann Griffin, James Bradford Little aka James Little, Howard Nathaniel Little and Unknown Heirs of Howard Little) (James Bradford Little aka James Little, Deceased) (Heirs of James Bradford Little aka James Little: Paulette Little, Terence Little, Aisha Little, Bradford Little and Unknown Heirs of James Bradford Little aka James Little) (Howard Nathaniel Little, Deceased) (Heirs of Howard Nathaniel Little: Unknown Heirs) to Greg Fisher, Trustee(s), dated the 27th day of December, 2004, and recorded in Book 0476, Page 2383, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on April 6, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

The following described property, to wit:

Beginning at an iron stake in R. Teague’s line, and runs with his line North 01 deg. 00′ East 75.5 feet to an iron, Little’s corner; thence with his line North 01 deg. 00′ East 24.5 feet to an iron stake; thence with Calvin Rowe’s line South 87 deg. 36′ West 161.0 feet to an iron stake; thence South 27 deg. 17′ East 127.1 feet to an iron stake; thence North 79 deg. 15′ East 102.0 feet to the BEGINNING. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 405 Polk Street, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1217506 (FC.FAY)

Notice

Central Alexander Fire Department of Taylorsville will hold its annual meeting and board elections on Thursday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at the fire department. The public is invited to attend.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Barbara F. Sweeney, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 875 Johnny Wike Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681 on or before the 9th day of June, 2018 or this notice will be plead in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 7th day of March, 2018.

Stephen G. Sweeney, Executor of the Estate of Barbara F. Sweeney

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

