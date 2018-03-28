REAL ESTATE By Editor | March 28, 2018 | 0 ************ 3 or 4 BR HOUSE, 2-Story, 1.5 Acres. Possible Owner Financing. Call 828-313-7307. ************ 6.67 ACRES with basement type house, 3 BR, Sugar Loaf area, $140,000 or best offer. Call 632-2276. Posted in Classifieds, Real Estate Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE March 28, 2018 | No Comments » FOR RENT March 28, 2018 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE March 28, 2018 | No Comments » FREE March 28, 2018 | No Comments » GENERAL March 28, 2018 | No Comments »