Authorities searching for missing woman and child

Local law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman and child.



On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, Carl Lee Dotson, W/M, age 48, of Taylorsville was issued a warrant for failing to appear on charges of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Assault by Strangulation in Alexander County Superior Court. Officers attempted to locate Mr. Dotson at his residence located on Lindsey Bebber Rd.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Brandi Risden, Mr. Dotson’s girlfriend, was missing with their four-month-old daughter. There have been previous domestic disputes at this residence, involving Mr. Dotson and Ms. Risden, which led to an active Domestic Violence Protection order against Mr. Dotson from Ms. Risden.

The circumstances around the disappearance of Dotson, Risden, and the child are unclear. With the disappearance of mother and child, the North Carolina Center of Missing Persons was contacted in reference to issuing an AMBER alert, which was denied. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children were also contacted and are assisting with the attempt to locate the missing persons.

Dotson, Risden, and the child have all been entered in as missing persons and were last known to be driving a burgundy 1995 Dodge pickup with license plate NC FAN-3221.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dotson, Risden, or the child, or has any information regarding this case, please contact Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Jason Moore, 828-632-1111.