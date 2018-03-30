Brenda S. Orren, 73, of Timber Lane Terrace, Hickory, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018 at her residence.

Ms. Orren was born March 14, 1945, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Howard Cedric and Pauline Brown Orren.

She had worked as a Registered Nurse. She was a graduate of Gaston College, where she received her nursing degree, and she also attended Wilkes Community College, where she received her LPN license.

Brenda was of the Christian faith and she was proud of her family, especially her grandson, Max Morrison of the Marine Corp. She had organized the Brittany Nicole Morrison Foundation, after the passing of her granddaughter. She also loved to go to the beach.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Morrison.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Paula McCorkle and husband Dennis of Lincolnton; a son, Jeff Morrison of Lincolnton; a grandson, Max Morrison and wife Alisha of Camp Lejeune; a sister, Laura Hope Orren of Hickory; and a brother, Ronald Howard Orren of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 6, 2018 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to: Brittany Nicole Morrison Foundation: NC Community Foundation, 4601 Six Forks Road, Suite 524, Raleigh, NC 27609.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

