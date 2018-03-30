Naomi Dyson Butler went to be with the Lord on Good Friday, March 30, 2018. She went peacefully after a three year battle with cancer.

She was born on October 28, 1934, in Taylorsville, to Otto and Emma Dyson. After graduating from Taylorsville High School in 1953, she received an RN degree from Rowan School of Nursing. She was married to Morris V. Butler on December 22, 1956.

She worked as a nurse at Presbyterian Hospital and for the Mecklenburg County Health Department until her retirement in 1995.

She served faithfully at Statesville Road Baptist Church, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. At the time of her death, she was a member at University Hills Baptist. The Gideons International Auxiliary enjoyed her membership for more than 25 years. In everything she did, she strived to honor her Lord Jesus Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Morris V. Butler; children, Mark Shane Butler, Lisa Butler Harris, and Kim Butler Yandle; their spouses, Susan Hill Butler, William Randall Harris IV, and Marcus E. Yandle Jr.; and grandchildren, Callie Mayakis and husband Brian, Dyson Butler, Eason, Elliot, Emma and Ellie Yandle, and Matthew, Holly, and Mary Katherine Harris.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 4 at University Hills Baptist Church, 1500 Suther Road, in Charlotte at 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Samaritan’s Purse or the International Mission Board.

For more info: www.throbertson.com.