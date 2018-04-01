Elizabeth Hardin Moose, 79, of Taylorsville Manufacturing Road, Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on April 1, 2018 after a brief illness.

Mrs. Moose was born June 5, 1938, in York, South Carolina, the daughter of the late William Hardin and Eula Green Hardin.

She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was an avid prayer warrior. She dearly loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a very giving person who gave unselfishly of her time and her love to everyone that was privileged to know her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Moose.

Those left to cherish her memory include five daughters, Sandy Kerley (Randy), Carol Ann McCurdy (John), Beverly Sowers (Michael), Gale Hoover (Todd), and Juel Chapman (Rocky); two sons, Bobby Moose (Lorrie), and Leon Moose (Letitia); 11 grandchildren, Phillip Moose (Jacqueline), Kasey Kerley, Kristoffer Kerley (Brooke), Kirby McCurdy, Dustin Moose (Flora), Bridget Merritt (Adam), Blake Sowers (Kelsey), Joey Hoover (Jodie), Garrett Hoover (Christy), Raylee Chapman, and Jennifer Woodring (Jason); 15 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Lukas, Bash, Will, Coraline, Alexis, Karlyn, Kinley, Jameson, Olivia, Ava, Ella, Sophia, Jillian, and Jayda; a brother, Bill Hardin of York, South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Steven Dagenhart and Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Calvary Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International York, SC Camp, PO Box 1093, York, SC 29745.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

