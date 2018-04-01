Harlee “Buck” Dagenhart, 89, of Ned Herman Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Mr. Dagenhart was born December 8, 1928, in Alexander County, the son of the late Erastus Dagenhart and Vilee Keever Dagenhart.

He was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict, and was a member at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He had retired from the NCDOT after 25 years. He was a member of VFW, DAV Chapter 84, American Legion 5466, and he also loved gardening.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Fox Dagenhart; and a brother, Leon Dagenhart.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Harlan Dagenhart and wife Maggie, and Michael Dagenhart, all of Taylorsville, and Ronnie Dagenhart and wife Maria of Conover; seven grandchildren, Shannon Dagenhart, Laura Starnes and husband Jason, Autumn Judd and husband Michael, Adam Dagenhart and wife Olivia, Andrew Dagenhart, Jimmy Cook and wife Pam, and Regina Little and husband Troy; six great-grandchildren, Mitchell Dagenhart, Mattie Starnes, Julee Dagenhart, Karlee Starnes, Trevor Cook, and Justin Cook; a great-great-grandchild, Jasmine Judd; and two sisters, Marie Starnes of Taylorsville, and Rachel Hefner of Hickory.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Dwight Austin will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by DAV Chapter 84 and Chapter 6. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 3:50 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Gordon Hospice House for the care you showed our family.

