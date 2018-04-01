Roger Lee Harrington, 69, of Taylorsville, took his final flight home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born on October 21, 1948, in Iredell County, the son of the late Lee Olin and Louise Deal Harrington. Previously, Roger worked at Broyhill Furniture as a supervisor in the sewing department.

He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. As long as his health would allow, he served as deacon, choir director, pianist, and Sunday School teacher. He was a lover of southern gospel music, and his favorite pastime was eating and spending time at Bobby Jo’s Country Kitchen.

Roger loved spending time with his family and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He may be gone for now, but will forever be in our hearts and we know we will see him again on the other side.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Selena Harrington; a daughter, Amy Sipe and husband Kevin; three grandchildren, Heath Dagenhart, Hunter Dagenhart, and Reagan Dagenhart; a sister, Cathy Stewart and husband Tom of Statesville; a brother, Rick Harrington and wife Angie; uncles, Wayne Harrington and wife Goldie, David Harrington and wife Evelyn, and Ted Deal and wife Glenda; aunts, Gladys Hayes of Sweet Home, Oregon, and Ann Land and husband Terry; and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends and other loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Lander Heafner and Rev. Chris Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Byron and Phillip Harrington, Joe and Michael Stewart, Randy Deal, and Stewart Marlowe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church – Cemetery Fund at 31 Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.