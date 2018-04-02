Cougars dump Newton-Conover 11-1 in CVC opener

Cook tosses complete game, improves to 4-0

The top seeded ACHS Cougars needed just over an hour to dispatch of the winless Newton-Conover Red Devils in the first round of the Catawba Valley Easter Classic on Monday afternoon.

The Cougars pounded out 15 hits and rolled to an 11-1 win over Newton to advance to Tuesday night’s semi-final round at Henkel Alley Field at the Hickory Fairgrounds.

Josh Jacobs tallied three hits and three RBI to lead Alexander’s offense, while Jeremy Hubbard added two hits and three RBI.

On the mound, senior right-hander Justin Cook tossed a complete game, three hitter to improve to 4-0 on the year. He struck out four.

The Cougars improved to 12-1 on the year and will face the winner of the Hibriten vs. West Lincoln game on Tuesday, April 3, at 6:30 pm.