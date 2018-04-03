Fans can vote for NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

Your vote matters! Each year, NASCAR fans are invited to help pick the legends that will be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. This is YOUR chance to be a part of the historical selection of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Voting is open March 27 through May 21, 2018. Fans can vote up to 50 times per day. The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the 54 votes cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day. For the first time, Alexander County racing legend Harry Gant, pictured above, is included on the NASCAR Hall of Fame Ballot. To vote, go online at: http://www.nascarhall.com/inductees/fan-vote.