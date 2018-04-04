Buy Local Challenge begins: cruise, $1,000 shopping spree among prizes

The Taylorsville Times and some 52 local businesses, in conjunction with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), are bringing local customers a chance to win a Bahamas cruise, a $1,000 shopping spree, a $100 spree, and dozens of other prizes in the 2018 “Buy Local” Challenge.

As in previous “Buy Local” Challenges, the Grand Prize is a $1,000 Customized Shopping Spree to any Alexander County Business of the winner’s choice.

New prize: Bahamas Cruise!

Readers will note that the Bahamas cruise is a new Second Prize this year. A five day, four night Carnival Caribbian Cruise for January 27-30, 2019, will go to the lucky winner. This prize is courtesy of Accessible Cruise & Travel, Inc.

Third Prize is a $100 gift certificate to any Alexander County business of the winner’s choice.

The top three prize winners will be announced on Facebook Live on The Taylorsville Times’ Facebook page on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m.

In addition to these prizes, each of the 53 participating Alexander County businesses are offering a free prize, valued at $25 each or higher.

A special section included in this issue contains more details.

EDC continues partnership in “Buy Local” Challenge

Gary Herman, Small Business Coordinator with Alexander County EDC, stated, “The EDC is happy to partner with The Taylorsville Times because we believe the ‘Buy Local Challenge’ is an excellent way for our local businesses to generate foot traffic and gain customers. The challenge gets our citizens, and business owners, excited about shopping locally, and that’s a big positive for our economy. More and more, folks are realizing the need and benefits of supporting our local merchants, who give so much back to our community. I encourage everyone to not only visit the participating businesses to register for the prizes, but also to take time and do business there.”

The list of participating businesses and their corresponding prizes are detailed in the special “Buy Local” Challenge section included in this week’s issue of The Times.

The promotion starts April 4, 2018, and ends on April 28, 2018.