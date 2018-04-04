FOR RENT
50% OFF 1st MONTH
(With Ad)
A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES April 30, 2018. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
2 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town, $400/$450. Call 828-758-0694.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
MOBILE HOME LOT FOR RENT in Drumstand Community. Call 704-437-0832 for details.
2 BR, 2 BA, mobile home, with covered porches. No pets. Ellendale area. Call 828-612-7342.
2 BR Mobile Home in Hiddenite area. NO PETS. Trash pickup and lawn mowing included. $150 deposit, $80 per week. Call 828-632-7430.
TAKING APPLICATIONS for consideration to rent a smoke free 3 BR, 2 BA, doublewide home on 1/2 acre lot. Central air and heat pump. Stove & refrigerator. Washer & dryer hookup. Also, 8×12 storage building and lawn equipment supplied. No pets. Reference and background check required. Deposit $400. Rent $650 per month. If no answer, speak clearly and leave full name and number. Call 828-632-7157.
2 BR HOUSE, Hwy. 127, Ellendale Community. NO PETS. $600 per month for both levels, $500 per month upper level only, $500 deposit. Call 828-632-7430.
4 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.