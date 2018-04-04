Melba Stokes Mayes, 80, of Taylorsville, her sunrise began September 24, 1937 and her sunset was April 4, 2018.

She was born in Wilkes County, the daughter of the late Malcolm Brown and Georgia Lee Stokes.

She had attended Duke University Nursing School. She had worked in the textile industry along with other diversified employment. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where she attended Sunday school, was an usher, sang in the senior choir, and helped in the kitchen. She was a master at cross-word puzzles and loved to collect magnets. She was always willing to offer her service as a baby sitter for anyone in need. She was loving and caring. Melba loved her family very much.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Mayes; two sisters, Barbara Stokes and an infant sister at child birth; and her twin brother, Elmer Eugene Stokes.

Those family members left to cherish and honor her memory include three sons, William Franklin Mayes, Eric Eugene Mayes and fiancé Evangeline Campbell, all of Taylorsville, and Broderick Mayes and wife Minerva of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Amanda Mayes, Gabriela Mayes, Tifanni Mayes, and William Franklin Mayes, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Arian Terrell and Alina Fitchgerald; a sister, Doris Hart of Baltimore, Maryland; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends; a special niece, Brenda Mayes Hart; and special friends, Mildred Williams and Georgia Flowers.

The Home-Going service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy 90 East. Rev. William L. Brown, Rev. Kevin Ussery, and Rev. Sterling Howard will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Mayes Family.