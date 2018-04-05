Buford Donald Kerley, 81, of Statesville, passed away at Gordon Hospice House, surrounded by family, on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

He was born August 20, 1936, in Hiddenite, son of the late Donald Leeper Kerley and Hazel Wingler Kerley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tina Dawn Kerley, and siblings, Phyllis K. Patterson and Wendell Kerley.

He was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. Buford was a graduate of Hiddenite Senior High School and attended UNC Chapel Hill.

He worked at Pilot Freight Carriers and Carolina Freight Carrier for 30 years as a long distance truck driver.

He devoted 12 years of volunteer time as President of PI-COM Credit Union and 19 years as President of Indian Ridge Cluster Homes.

After retirement, Buford enjoyed working at both Twin Oaks and Fox Den Golf Clubs. He also loved spending time at Myrtle Beach, watching NASCAR and Atlanta Braves, and time with his family.

A caring and devoted husband, daddy, and “Gramps”, he is survived by his wife of 61 years, Katherine Little Kerley; daughter, Phoebe Kerley Boyd (Tony) of Troutman; son, Todd Kerley (Karen) of Mooresville; three grandchildren, Tiffany Boyd Pigg (Joe) of Harrisburg, Hunter Kerley of Charlotte, and Natalie Kerley of Mooresville; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Avery Pigg of Harrisburg; brother, Lyndell Kerley (Linda) of Jonesborough, Tennessee; sister, Coleen K. Hendren (Dave) of Hiddenite; and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at Western Avenue Baptist Church, Statesville, with the funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for the family.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County and the loving and compassionate staff at Gordon Hospice House. In addition, the family is grateful for the care provided Dr. Elmer Stout, and special caregivers, Billie Holbrook, Linda Speller, and Faye Morris.

Donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28677; or Western Avenue Baptist Church, 1206 Museum Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Alexander Funeral Service of Taylorsville is serving the Kerley Family.

