Antiques & Collectibles—A Multi-Generational Estate Tag Sale, April 19 at 11am; April 20 at 10 am; April 21 at 9 am; Hammer Estate, Taylorsville. Two homes full of collectibles and antiques, including items from former Hammer Motor Company. Photos, Address and More Info at www.estatesales.net/NC/Taylorsville/28681/1804908.