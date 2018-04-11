HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

WANTED – Experienced horse riders, $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC – Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers, full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Most 1 stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.

OFFICE MANAGER needed to run small office in Taylorsville. Must have computer, office, and cash/debit/credit card transaction experience, 24-30 hours per week including Saturday mornings. Pay based on experience. Mail resume to: Office Manager, P.O. Box 123, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or call (828)635-5555 between 10 and 4 Monday – Friday.