REAL ESTATE

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 2 full bath, home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the Vashti Community of Alexander County in the Hiddenite School district, $138,000 firm. An additional 10 acres with large garage/barn is available. Possible owner financing. No rent to own. Call 828-310-1921 or 828-313-7307.

3 BR, 2 FULL BATH, Doublewide on 1.5 acres in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County, $79,900 firm. Possible owner financing. Call 828-310-1921 or 828-313-7307.