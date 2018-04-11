************

YARD SALE – Sat., April 14, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 105 Midway Park Lane, Taylorsville.

************

MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE – Fri. & Sat., April 13 & 14, 7 a.m. until, 421 Lake Vista Lane, located off of Rink Dam Road. Antique jars, garage and household items, clothes and shoes, crafts, lawnmower and much more.

************

BIG YARD SALE – Sat., April 14, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 691 Wildwood Circle. Rain date: following Saturday.

************

ESTATE SALE – Fri. & Sat., April 13 & 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., both days. 93 Sanchez Road, Taylorsville. Furniture, office furniture, curios, 2 church benches, wringer washer, book shelves – new in box and assembled. For more information, call 828-215-4977.