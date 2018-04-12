Man arrested for stealing camper

A Catawba County man is facing charges for stealing a camper trailer from Alexander County.

On Tuesday, April 10, 2018, deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a report in reference to a 24’ Coachman Camper stolen from the Bethlehem Community.

After meeting with the victim, physical evidence was collected at the scene and turned over to Detectives. Further investigation was able to connect the physical evidence to a suspect from Vale, NC.

In a joint effort with Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the investigators were able to locate and charge Jensen Creed Reinhardt, 37 years of age, with one count of Felony Larceny for stealing the camper, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. Detectives from Alexander County went to Reinhardt’s residence, met with Deputies from Catawba County and arrested Reinhardt without incident and transported back to Alexander County Detention Center where he was placed under a $7,500.00 secured bond. He is scheduled for his first appearance on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Alexander County District Court in Taylorsville.