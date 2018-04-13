One Stop Absentee Voting begins April 19

One Stop Absentee Voting begins Thursday, April 19, 2018, for the Primary Election. Locations will be:

* Board of Elections Office, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville,

April 19-20, Thursday through Friday, 8am until 5pm.

April 23-27, Monday through Friday, 8am until 5pm.

April 30 – May 4, Monday through Friday, 8am until 5pm.

May 5, Saturday, 8am until 1pm.

* Bethlehem Comm. Fire/ Rescue Dept., 7373 NC Hwy 127,

April 30 – May 4, Monday through Friday, 10am until 6pm,

May 5, Saturday, 8am until 1pm.

* Former Energy United Building in Stony Point, 431 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point,

April 30 – May 4, Monday through Friday, 10am until 6pm,

May 5, Saturday, 8am until 1pm.

Absentee voting by mail application ends May 8; voted ballots must be received in the Board Of Elections office by 5pm.

Election Day (vote in your assigned precinct) is Tuesday, May 8. Polls open 6:30am and close 7:30pm. For more information, call the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.