Jennis Conrad Millsaps, 77, of Millersville Road, Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Valley Nursing Center, following a period of declining health.

Mr. Millsaps was born November 26, 1940, in Alexander County, the son of the late Burgess Millsaps and Nell Campbell Millsaps.

He was a faithful member of White Plains Baptist Church, where he served as choir director and was a long-time deacon of 41 years. He was a long-time member of Lee Lodge 253, where he once held the title of Master Mason.

He loved fishing, watching Sunday races, Sunday afternoon naps, and listening to gospel and bluegrass music. Before declining in health, Jennis was an avid runner, where he completed 5K and 10K races.

After retiring from Alexvale Furniture, where he was a supervisor, he began his retirement by traveling the United States in an RV with his two cousins, Wayne Windsor and the late Jerry Windsor. Jennis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Louise Earp Millsaps; his daughters, Anita Davis and husband Bruce of Taylorsville, and Gina Fox and husband Tracy of Hatteras; three grandchildren, Garrison Davis, Sarah Davis, and Katelyn Ellis; two great-grandchildren, Dixon Davis and Maxton Davis; his brothers, Bobby Millsaps of Hiddenite, Billy Millsaps of Taylorsville, and Larry Millsaps of Hiddenite; and his sisters, Emogene Barnette and Lorene Wallace, both of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Paul Stikeleather, Roger Kerley, Roger Adams, Junior Little, John Johnson, Kirt Pennell, and Jeffrey Carrigan.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Valley Nursing Center and Hospice of Iredell County for the kindness you had shown to our family during his time of illness.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

