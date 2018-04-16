Clyde “Buddy” Monroe Todd, Jr., 85, of Stony Point, passed away April 16, 2018, at Jurney’s Assisted Living in Statesville.

He was born October 31, 1932, in Mecklenburg County, son of the late Clyde Monroe Todd, Sr. and Georgia Lois Gilbert Todd.

While serving in the United States Army from 1953 until 1962, he was awarded National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Services Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Buddy was employed at Carolina Door Specialty. He was a member of Stony Point United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alda Adams Todd; two sisters, Merle T. South and Joshephine T. Bostic; and a brother, Charles Alfred Todd.

He is survived by a daughter, Tami Brigman and husband Claude; two brothers, John Michael Todd of Richburg, South Carolina, and David Todd of Charlotte; two sisters, Julie T. Foster and husband Chuck, and Lois T. Leckie and husband John of Marietta, Georgial; three grandchildren, Crystal B. Childers and husband Jack of Grover, Geoffrey L. Brigman and wife April of Trade, Tennessee, and Thomas S. Brigman and wife Kelly of Mt. Holly; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Stony Point United Methodist Church. Rev. Donnie Durham and Rev. Stuart Payne will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., before the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stony Point UMC, PO Box 120, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Todd Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Clyde “Buddy” Monroe Todd, Jr.