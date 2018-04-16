Dorothy E. (Matheson) Geerdes, 83, of Maplewood, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Born and raised in Stony Point, Dorothy met her husband, Alvin, while he was in the Air Force. His well-written love letters swept her off her feet and they were soon married. Al brought Dorothy back to Minnesota. After raising two daughters, she went to work at 3M, where she retired after 25 years.

Dorothy was an avid walker, life-long vegetarian, fantastic cook, and enjoyed baking special treats for her grandchildren. She was active in her church and loved hosting gatherings for family and friends.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 62 years, Alvin; daughters, Pam Sebastian and Becky (Mike) McGraw; grandchildren, Ryan Sebastian, Megan (Brett) Ferschweiler, Lauren (Pete) Johnson, and Andrew McGraw; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Noah, and Hadley; sister, Margaret Smith; brother, Fred Matheson; and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Delia; sisters, Hazel Gant, Phyllis Prichard, Lucille Plyler, and Arletta Jenkins; brother, Delbert “Bud” Matheson; and son-in-law, John Sebastian.

Funeral Service will be Friday, April 20, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, 2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury, Minnesota. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, Minnesota.

Memorials preferred to Alzheimer’s Assoc., American Cancer Society, and American Diabetes Assoc.

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home is serving the Geerdes Family.