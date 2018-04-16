NCHSAA “Heart of a Champion” Awards given to 32 Student-Athletes

Alexander’s Gunnar Anderson among athletes honored at luncheon

CHAPEL HILL—A total of 32 student-athletes from North Carolina High School Athletic Association member schools were honored for their outstanding sportsmanship as winners of “Heart of a Champion” recognition on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

The sportsmanship recognition is part of the program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division and is sponsored by the North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. Mark Dreibelbis, NCHSAA Associate Commissioner, and Director of Sports, Championships and Student Services, Chiquana Dancy, administer the program.

Each of the NCHSAA member schools had the opportunity to nominate one male and one female student-athlete for the recognition. The students must have participated in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2017-18 school year, have not been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire and then a school official, such as the principal or athletic director, also provided an evaluation.

The students were honored Saturday at a luncheon at the Sheraton Chapel Hill Hotel. The award and luncheon are sponsored by NC Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company.

“We are always looking for ways to highlight student-athletes who exhibit good sportsmanship and role model the character

traits we hope all student-athletes learn through education-based athletics,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “We are proud of the achievements of this select group of student-athletes, both on and off the field.”

Heart of a Champion Award winners for 2017-18

* Gunnar Anderson from Alexander Central, nominated by Matt Wilson

* Anna Bass from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera

* Madelyn Bates from Tuscola, nominated by Lisa Clifford

* Abby Bland from East Rutherford, nominated by Sarah McKinney

* Andrew Burciu from Ronald Reagan, nominated by Paul Hicks

* Ty Causby from Patton, nominated by Dennis Brittain

* Torrence Clark from Greene Central, nominated by Charles Harris

* Raya Coley from Millbrook, nominated by Chris East

* Travis Ferguson from North Wilkes, nominated by Michael Greene

* Parker Greene from West Rowan, nominated by Todd Bell

* Ashley Hawkins from North Iredell, nominated by Robert Thompson

* Hannah Jennings from Madison, nominated by Jamie Pate

* Preslyn Johnson from Cape Fear, nominated by Matt McLean

* Rachel Kapiko from Topsail, nominated by Barry West

* Drake Liles from North Iredell, nominated by Robert Thompson

* Richard Lopez-Hernandez from Franklinton, nominated by Jeremy Crawford

* Brandon Massey from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Rob McLamb

* Christopher Matthews from Cape Fear, nominated by Matt McLean

* Paul Miller from Greene Central, nominated by Allen Wooten

* Michael Mull from East Rutherford, nominated by Clint Bland

* John Payne from West Iredell, nominated by Mickey Jordan

* Chloe Riley from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa

* Kassie Robakiewicz from Northern Guilford, nominated by Kim Furlough

* Maddie Ruffing from C.E. Jordan, nominated by Mary Bailey

* Leanna Sherrill from West Iredell, nominated by Mickey Jordan

* Ty Snelson from Madison, nominated by Jamie Pate

* Parker Spesock from High Point Central, nominated by Daniel Villa

* Mirabella Valdiviezo from Asheville, nominated by Pamela Washington & Lance Abernathy

* Benjamin Ward from John A. Holmes, nominated by Wes Mattera

* Owen White from Jesse Carson, nominated by Todd Bell

* Lauren Wright from A.C. Reynolds, nominated by Ashley Green

* Victoria Young from North Wilkes, nominated by Michael Green