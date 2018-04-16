Sue “Frances” Bolick Moretz, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018.

She was born to the late Marvin C. and Myrtle Chapman Bolick, in Alexander County, on June 27, 1940. She was formerly employed at Hancock & Moore as a sewer.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Darrell Thomas Moretz and Darrin Scotty Moretz; and a very special friend and companion, Roger Enloe.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Alexander Funeral Service, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Barber officiating. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

