RockyFest 2018 will be held Saturday, April 21, at Rocky Face Park

RockyFest 2018 is this Saturday, April 21, at Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area in Hiddenite, and the weather looks beautiful. This sixth annual family-friendly event features live old-time and bluegrass music, trail races, free rock climbing and rappelling sessions, children’s activities, food, arts/crafts vendors, and much more.

The event begins with the RockyFest Trail Races at 8:00 a.m. with distances of 4.5, 9, or 13.5 miles. The races will begin at the new Rocky Face Multipurpose Building. Alexander County residents and county employees (active and retired), and ALL emergency service personnel, military, and teachers may participate for FREE this year. Online registration is available for paid participants through April 19 at 12:00 p.m., but free registrants should download the application, complete it, and submit via mail, email, or in person. Race-day registration will be available from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. Find complete details at www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.

Free rock climbing and rappelling sessions will be offered from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with 75 openings available; however, all spaces have already been reserved. The rest of the festivities, which run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will live music, a wide variety of food, inflatables for the children, arts and crafts vendors, a heritage fair, nature exhibits, and much more. There are more than 65 vendors scheduled to be on hand. Food vendors include Apple City BBQ, Gripps Grill, Wilson’s Weenie Wagon. Granny’s Old Fashioned Donuts, O’Hurley Gourmet Kettlecorn, and The Ice Cream Man (David Wike).

Six regional bands are scheduled to perform a variety of bluegrass and old-time music, with the Alexander Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) playing at 9:20. The music schedule is: Gap Civil at 10:00, Spencer Branch at 11:00, Cane Mill Road at 12:00, Crooked Road Ramblers at 1:00, New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters at 2:00, and Five Mile Mountain Road at 3:00. There will also be a picking tent, so bring your instrument and join in the fun.

The heritage fair will feature a variety of demonstrators, including Tina Liptok – spinning, Jessica Liptok – weaving and beadwork, Lisa Ray – basketry, Cherokee Arts and language, Dean Wright – wood carving, Chuck Houchins – rope making, and Yolanda Prince – leatherworking. There will also be Rocky Face oral history and stories, as well as a drawing for a handmade laurel chair with a goatskin-hide seat to benefit the Alexander Junior Appalachian Musicians program.

This year’s RockyFest sponsors include: Duke Energy, Alexander Railroad Company, Huntington House Furniture, EnergyUnited, Schneider Mills, Craftmaster Furniture, McGill Associates, and West Consultants.

For more information about the RockyFest 2018 event, contact Alisha Stamey at astamey@alexandercountync.gov or (828) 632-1308, or visit www.rockyfacepark.com/rockyfest.