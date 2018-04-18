ACHS Varsity Teams cruise to diamond wins at Watauga Tuesday

Cougar Teams brave the elements, earn wins

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central Varsity Softball and Baseball Teams traveled to a cold and windy Boone area on Tuesday, April 17, to face off against the Watauga Pioneers in NW 3A/4A Conference play.

Both ACHS teams managed to return home with resounding wins against Watauga and remain in the race for league titles as they head into Friday’s home games against Freedom.

The Alexander Varsity Softball Team pounded Watauga 11-3 for its fourth win in a row. The Cougars ran their overall record to 15-3 and climbed to 9-2 in league games with three games remaining.

On Tuesday, Alexander trailed 3-2 before taking control of the game with three runs in the top of the third frame. The Lady Cougars added six more runs over the final four frames to blow the game open.

Chesney Millsaps claimed another win in the pitching circle to up her season mark to 15-3. Millsaps scattered five Watauga hits and struck out 11 Pioneers.

Sophomore Gracie Rhoney led a 13-hit offensive attack with three hits, while Ashley Seagle added a pair of hits and led the team with three RBI. Lanie Goforth, Alexis Walter, and Kelsea DeJarnette paired hits in the win.

The Alexander JV Team claimed a 22-3 win over the Pioneers in a three-inning affair. Addie Mitchell was the mound winner for Alexander, running her pitching record to 8-5.

Breanna Church led the Lady Cougars (8-5, 6-1) with three hits and six RBI, while Rylee Elder homered and finished with three RBI. Jasmine Parker also added three hits and three RBI.

VARSITY COUGAR BASEBALL POUNDS WATAUGA, 13-6

The Alexander Baseball Team got back on the winning track after a tough non-league loss to Providence last weekend.

The Cougars rolled to a 13-6 win over Watauga to climb to 9-2 in league contests. The win upped the team’s overall record to 15-5.

Justin Cook started the game for Alexander and claimed the pitching win. Cook pitched six strong innings, fanning seven Pioneers. Donovan Smith spelled Cook to pitch a hitless seventh frame. Smith fanned three.

At the plate, Byron Younts, Josh Lafone, Josh Jacobs, and Nathaniel Moretz had two hits apiece to lead the Cougars’ 12-hit effort. Lafone, Jacobs, Jacob Bebber, and Bryson Hammer had two RBI apiece for Alexander.