Cougar Golfers pull to within one shot of regional berth

Final NWC match set for Monday in Boone

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

After earning a third place finish in a NWC match played at Lenoir Golf Club on Tuesday, the Alexander Central Men’s Golf Team will enter the final match of the season one shot behind Hickory for the third and final spot at the 3A Western Regional Tournament.

Alexander fired a team score of 342 on April 17 at Lenoir to place third in the team standings behind league leading St. Stephens (325) and West Caldwell (329). The Cougars finished two shots ahead of Hickory (344) to trim Hickory’s overall lead from three to just one point entering the final match. The final league match of the spring is scheduled for Monday, April 23, at Boone Golf Club.

Garrison Millsaps carded an 83 to lead the Cougars in Tuesday’s match in Lenoir. Cole Carrigan followed with an 85, followed by Garrett Sipe (86) and Hunter Braswell (88). Freshman Landon Dula fired a 92.

Noah Bumgarner of West Caldwell was the match medalist with a score of 74.

Entering Monday’s finale in Boone, St. Stephens leads the conference with a team total of 1,937. West Caldwell is second with a total of 1,961. Hickory (1,976) and ACHS (1,977) are third and fourth repectively. The top three 3A teams in the conference will qualify for the 3A West Regional later this month in Shelby. South Caldwell will represent the league at the 4A Regional Tournament.