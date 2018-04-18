Harry James Warren, Sr., better known as Jim, 88, of Wilkesboro, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Wilkesboro Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Hefner and Rev. David Wellborn officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 3:45 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Mr. Warren was born March 20, 1930, in Alexander County, son of Thad and Lillie Icenhour Warren. He retired from R. J Reynolds and was a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church.

His parents preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Melva Joyce Brown Warren of the home; a daughter, Melissa Warren Brunton and spouse Patrick of Rogers, Arkansas; two sons, Harry Warren and spouse Betty of Wilkesboro, and Todd Warren and spouse Sara of Raleigh; six grandchildren, Andrew Warren and spouse Heather, Hannah Warren Richter and spouse Michael, Chelsea Warren, Savannah Warren, Jack Brunton, and Avery Brunton; and a brother, Luke Warren of Taylorsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan Kitchen of Wilkes / Back Pack Program, PO Box 1072, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

