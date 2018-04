Peggie Joy Monk, 90, of Lincolnton, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Carillon Assisted Living in Lincolnton.

Peggie was born December 14, 1927, in Miami, Florida, the daughter of the late Joseph Carl Ripple and Grace Emina Sweeting Ripple.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sherrie Monk of Lincolnton.

No formal services are planned.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Lincoln County.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.