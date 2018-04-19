Truck & Tractor Pull set April 21, proceeds help SLVFD
On Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 6 p.m., there will be a Truck & Tractor Pull held on Old Wilkesboro Road Extension in the Sugar Loaf Community. All proceeds benefit the Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Volunteer Dept.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 (under age 6 enter for free).
