Jennifer Marie Boring, 40, of Charlotte, left this earth all too early on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Jennifer was born October 7, 1977, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of the late Gary Raymond Boring and Betty Newland Allred.

Jennifer was self-employed as a freight broker and was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her children, Kaylin Acosta, Gabriella Acosta, Jacob Acosta, Jaythan Byrd Acosta, and Timothy Quickie; her significant other, Max Stasczak; and her siblings, Mike Boring, Ron Nichols, Sam Nichols, and Melissa Williams.

No formal services are planned.

