April 24, 2018

Delores Louise “Candy” Flowers Parsons

Delores Louise “Candy” Flowers Parsons, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements can be found and condolences may be sent at www.alexfuneralservice.com.

