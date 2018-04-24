Flood Advisory issued for southern Alexander
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for: southern Alexander County, west central Iredell County, southeastern Caldwell County, east central McDowell County, north central Catawba County, and Central Burke County until 730 AM EDT Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
At 731 PM EDT, minor flooding was occurring along the shores of the reservoirs along the Catawba River, due to runoff and back-water effects from earlier heavy rain.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Bethlehem, Granite Falls, Morganton, St. Stephens, Sawmills, Valdese, Drexel, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College and Glen Alpine.
Duke Energy dam operators will continue to monitor release of water from the various dams, and only minor flooding is expected through early Wednesday morning. To check the latest on lake levels, please visit Duke Energy`s Lake Level site at: lakes.duke-energy.com/index.html.
Please report flood water flowing over roads or threatening property, or landslides to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1-800-267-8101, or by posting on the National Weather Service Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred.