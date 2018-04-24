Flood Advisory issued for southern Alexander

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Flood Advisory for: southern Alexander County, west central Iredell County, southeastern Caldwell County, east central McDowell County, north central Catawba County, and Central Burke County until 730 AM EDT Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

At 731 PM EDT, minor flooding was occurring along the shores of the reservoirs along the Catawba River, due to runoff and back-water effects from earlier heavy rain.