HELP WANTED

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

WANTED – Experienced horse riders, $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.

FREIGHTMASTER, Hiddenite, NC – Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers, full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Most 1 stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.

HEAD SAWYER familiar with circular sawmill. Accountable for care of saws, carriage, feed works, chipper, etc., and quality control. Full time, competitive wages, bonus, group insurance, 401k retirement. Shaver Wood Products, 14440 Statesville Blvd, Cleveland, NC, 704-278-9291.

Drivers: No Experience Necessary! Hiring New Grads. Sign-on, Safety, DOT Bonuses! Get Miles, Hometime & Benefits. 855-200-8260.

Bestway Transport Hiring Regional Drivers

Hiring regional 2+ years of Class A CDL tractor trailer experienced drivers. Operating areas are North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Eastern Tennessee and Southern Virginia. Away from home approximately two nights per week; home on weekends. Assigned equipment; 53’ air ride van and reefer trailers. BCBS Insurance, paid vacation and holidays. Call Jesse at Office (828)-367-4317 or Cell (828)381-8228; 8am-7pm.