LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

Fredrick G. Johnson, Commissioner, will offer for sale at public auction certain real property (house and lot) of the late Elbert Lee Branson located at 306 4th Avenue North, Taylorsville, NC and designated by the Alexander County Tax Office as Parcel Identification Number 3759596137. This property is described on the Deed recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County in Book 462, Page 2164. The description contained on that deed is incorporated herein by reference. The sale will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. on the premises.

This sale will be held pursuant to an Order entered by the Clerk of Superior Court of Surry County on March 8, 2018 in the Special Proceeding entitled Fredrick G. Johnson, Administrator of the Estate of Elbert Lee Branson, Petitioner, v. Elizabeth Harris Inman Branson et al, designated as File No. 17 SP 235, and is subject to the upset bid requirements and other provisions of the Judicial Sales Act of North Carolina. The successful bidder will be required to deposit at the sale a sum equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid and will be required to pay the total amount of the bid upon confirmation of the sale. This property will be sold AS IS and subject to all applicable restrictive covenants, public utility and roadway easements, environmental matters, zoning regulations, and outstanding ad valorem taxes. A ten percent (10%) buyer’s premium will apply to the initial sale. Upset bids are to be filed with the Clerk of Superior Court of Surry County, Surry County Courthouse, 201 East Kapp Street, Dobson, NC 27017.

For additional information regarding this property and this sale, contact Fredrick G. Johnson, Commissioner, at the information stated below.

This 3rd day of April 2018.

Fredrick G. Johnson, Commissioner

N.C. State Bar No. 5687

Faw, Folger & Johnson, P. C.

P.O. Drawer 512

Mount Airy, NC 27030

(336) 786-2401

fjohnson@fawfolgerjohnson.com

may2-18c

18 SP 25

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Jerry G. Suttle and wife, Shirley H. Suttle to Parker & Howes, L.L.P., Trustee(s), which was dated September 13, 2001 and recorded on September 26, 2001 in Book 0425 at Page 1057, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on May 7, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

TRACT I: BEGINNING on an existing iron pin in the Edgar Crews line, and in the western margin a 20′ access easement and running from beginning point crossing the 20′ access easement, south 00 min. 00 sec. East. 200.00 feet to a new iron pin at a corner with Hefner: thence running with the Hefner line for two calls; south 8° 49min. 17sec. West 161.19 feet to a new iron pin; thence south 83° 09min. 52sec. West 190.89 feet to a new iron pin in the Edgar Crews line; thence running with the Edgar Crews line, north 4° 18 min. 22sec. East 200.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING

Tract II: BEGINNING at a point in the 20′ access easement, said point being a common corner with Jerry Suttle and running with the Northern margin of said easement South 85° 00 min. 00 sec. East 103.11 feet: thence running South 9° 02min. 55sec. East 97.92 feet to a new iron pin; thence running south 69° 27min. 45sec. West 152.47 feet to an iron pin; thence running with the old south line North 6° 48 min. 30 sec. East 161.05 feet to the point of Beginning, containing 0.36 of an acre, more or less, according to a survey prepared by Buton – Hefner Surveying Company dated March 14, 1988 and entitled “Survey and Division for Hubert W. Hefner.”

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 280 Firemens Lane and 300 Firemens Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Jerry G. Suttle and wife, Shirley H. Suttle.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 18-01100-FC01

may2-18c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Shelley McDaniel, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Charles Wayne McDaniel, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 25th day of April, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 25th day of April, 2018.

SHELLEY McDANIEL

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

may16-18p

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

ROWAN COUNTY

FILE NO. 18 CVD 517

RONNIE LEWIS BOWLES, II & JOAN ROBERTS BOWLES, Plaintiffs,

vs.

DEBRA PEARSON PASSMORE & MICHAEL JOSEPH PASSMORE, Defendants.

TO: MICHAEL JOSEPH PASSMORE

TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: An action for custody.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than June 4, 2018, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, and upon your failure to do so the plaintiffs will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This 23rd day of April, 2018.

Amanda K. Suddeth, Attorney for Plaintiffs

305 N. Main Street

Salisbury, NC 28144

Telephone: (704) 637-1111

State Bar No. 47863

may2-18c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Harlee Lee Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2018.

HARLAN LEE DAGENHART

1349 Zeb Watts Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may16-18c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Mary Mae Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of March, 2018.

SONIA TEAGUE FOSTER

117 West 6th St.

Newton, NC 28658

executrix

may16-18p

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE 18-2

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at the Taylorsville Town Hall to consider Rezoning Case 18-2.

This rezoning request is for property owned by Frankie and Karla Watts specifically NC PIN# 3759172190. The owner is requesting rezoning of this property from R-2 (General Residential) to B-3 (Neighborhood Business).

A copy of the proposed rezoning is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcome.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

apr25-18c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Eddie Lewis Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of April, 2018.

CYNTHIA JOHNSON

304 Indian Hill St.

Gaffney, SC 29340

executrix

may9-18p

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Sammie York Rufty, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 18th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of April, 2018.

ANITA NICHOLSON

463 York Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

TIMOTHY RUFTY

675 York Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

may9-18p

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 18 CvD 76

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Wayne V. Wilson, Elizabeth E. Wilson, United States of America, Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lienholder

TO: Wayne V. Wilson, Elizabeth E. Wilson, United States of America, Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at a concrete monument in the western margin of the right of way of NC Highway 127, said point being the Department of Transportation’s southeast corner, and runs thence South 04 deg. 58 min. East with the western margin of the right of way of NC Highway 127, 116.0 feet to an iron pin; thence North 89 deg. 02 min. West 126.09 feet to an iron pin; thence North 69 deg. 14 min. West 63.28 feet to an iron pin in the eastern margin of the right of way of NC State Road 1208; thence North 33 deg. 48 min. East with the eastern margin of the right of way of NC State Road 1208;116.0 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 87 deg. 12 min. East 110.75 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.40 acres, more or less, as shown on survey map prepared by Donald S. Miller, R.S., dated January 3, 1980.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0004375, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1232 Shiloh Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than May 29, 2018 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of April 5, 2018.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

may2-18c

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2018-2019 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a community meeting with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on May 10, 2018 at 3:30 pm at the Alexander County Board of Education located at 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2018-2019 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

apr25-18c

Public Notice

Alexander County Schools will destroy all Exceptional Children’s records five years after the student has exited because he/she has reached his or her twenty-second birthday, has graduated, or completed his or her course of study.

Parents, guardians, surrogate parents, and/or students themselves may obtain additional information and/or their special education records by writing to:

Dr. Robyn Helton

Alexander County Schools

700 Liledoun Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Please make this request by May 1st, 2018. If your child was classified as an exceptional child, you may need a copy of the evaluation and placement records for Social Security benefits or other purposes including any legal proceedings that may arise in the future.

Legal guardians will need to present the appropriate documentation to obtain the special education records. Former students and legal guardians will need to present a picture ID (i.e. driver’s license), and sign a form stating they have received the records.

apr25-18c

Public Notice

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA-Part B, Public Law 108.446) Project and the Title I Plan – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program are presently being amended. The Project describes the special education programs that Alexander County Schools proposes for Federal funding for the 2018-2019 school year. Title I funds provide financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of poor children to help ensure that all children meet challenging State academic content and student academic achievement standards. Interested persons are encouraged to review the amendments to the EC Project and Title I Plan. Comments concerning the implementation of special education and use of Title I funds will be accepted. All comments will be considered prior to submission of the amended projects to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh, North Carolina. The IDEA-Part B Project and Title I Plan are open to the public for review and comments May 1-11, 2018 in the office of Dr. Robyn Helton, Executive Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs located at 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

apr25-18c

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

18 SP 26

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Brenda Kay Bentley Barnette to Michael Lyon, Trustee(s), dated the 8th day of August, 2014, and recorded in Book 576, Page 208, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on May 4, 2018 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Land Situated in the Township of Taylorsville in the County of Alexander in the State of NC

BEGINNING at the intersection of College and Florence Streets, and runs with College Street North 26-1/2 degrees West 100 feet to an iron pipe, Floyd Hefner’s corner; thence North 56-1/2 degrees East 144 feet to an iron stake; thence South 6 degrees East 179.6 feet to a point in Florence Street; thence with curve of Florence Street, generally West 150 feet to the beginning corner, containing 19,851 square feet, more or less. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 256 7th Street, Northwest, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

NOTE: The Company is prohibited from insuring the area or quantity of the land. The Company does not represent that any acreage or footage calculations are correct. References to quantity are for identification purposes only.

Commonly known as: 256 7th St NW, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or prior encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1236245 (FC.FAY)

apr25-18c

Public Notice

All rights reserved regarding the names of Bobby-Lee-Reynolds. For full notice go to http://www.copyright-name.com/Bobby-Lee-Reynolds.htm.

may9-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Melvin Lundy Billings, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of April, 2018.

LESIA BILLINGS WILLIAMS

582 Sam Poole Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may2-18p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the Estate of Mary Brookshire Overton, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of April, 2018.

CHARLES DARREN OVERTON

458 Sipe Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may2-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Glenda Lindgren Campbell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2018.

RITA BREWINGTON

135 Groundhog Hollow Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr25-18p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Bobby Ray Senter, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of March, 2018.

NANCY CHAPMAN FAULK

1103 Taylorsville Mfg. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

apr25-18p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Patricia Lucille Spencer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of April, 2018.

SHAMEKA M. PRESNELL

1383 Heritage Farm Rd.

Hickory, NC 28601

administratrix

apr25-18p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of John Ruth Newland, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of July 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of March, 2018.

JESSIE L. LINNEY

P.O. Box 624

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

apr25-18p