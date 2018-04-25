Patricia Leigh Little Fox, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on September 14, 1949, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Arvel and Barbara Helen Smith Little. Patricia was a devoted member at Reformation Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren, going to car shows with the Apple City Street Rodders, and was an avid Duke basketball fan.

She had retired from working in the school system as a bus driver, substitute teacher, and Director of Meals on Wheels with the Alexander County Nutritional Program.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, William “Bill” C. Fox of the home; daughter, Dana Yoder and husband Mike; son, Doug Fox and wife Emily; two grandsons, Andrew and Bryant Fox; and brother, Kenneth Little, all of Taylorsville; and nephew, Brent Little and wife MeLissa, along with their kids, Anna, Emma Isaac, and Ethan Little of Texas.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Reformation Lutheran Church from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Reformation Lutheran Church, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Craig Sigmon officiating. Burial of cremains will follow the memorial service in Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Kendra Dyson at 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or to Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.