REAL ESTATE

************

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BR, 2 full bath, home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the Vashti Community of Alexander County in the Hiddenite School district, $138,000 firm. An additional 10 acres with large garage/barn is available. Possible owner financing. No rent to own. Call 828-310-1921 or 828-313-7307.

************

3 BR, 2 FULL BATH, Doublewide on 1.5 acres in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County, $79,900 firm. Possible owner financing. Call 828-310-1921 or 828-313-7307.

************

JUST REMODELED — 1 BR, 1 BA, metal roof, vinyl siding, and gravel driveway, nice neighborhood, located in Hiddenite on Adams Lane, $32,500. Call 828-632-4251.

************

VACATION SPOT deed for sale – Kingston Manor in West Minister, S.C. Beautiful lake property, many amenities, great opportunity. Call for more details, 828-632-3533.

************

For Sale By Owner Or For Rent – Private Setting Close To Town – 3 BR, 1 full bath, home for sale on Jenkins Moose Rd., .6 acres, XL carport, city water, $77k firm. No rent to own. Call 828-310-7619 & leave message.