Apple Blossom Festival is Saturday, May 5

The public is invited to the 3rd Annual Taylorsville Apple Blossom Festival in the streets of downtown Taylorsville on Saturday, May 5, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., presented by the Taylorsville Apple Festival, Inc.

“We will be hosting numerous vendors including foods, crafts, jewelry, home improvement, medical, Alexander County agencies, novelties, etc.,” said Gina Kay Honosky, Executive Director of Taylorsville Apple Festival, Inc. “We will be having lots and lots of activities for the entire family, including a car show, ag activities, pony rides, Buffalo Beal’s Petting Zoo, Spring-O-Mania Kids Zone with rides from Recreational Equipment, Emerald Hollow Mines exhibition tents, Bella Express train rides, a bungee trampoline from Flexflying, carriage rides through the streets of town provided by Horse and Carriage, Ltd., and more.”

Live musical entertainment

The Apple Blossom Festival will have two Entertainment Stages, Main and the Gospel Stage, for everyone to enjoy. “Elvis” will be on Main Stage at 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm, sponsored by Peoples Drug Store. Peoples Drug, in honor of their 100th Anniversary this year, will also be sponsoring an Elvis Impersonator Contest for children 12 and under at Main Stage from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm with “Elvis” assisting with the contest. Peoples Drug staff will be doing the judging and awarding prizes for this contest.

A special, nationally recognized Southern Gospel Christian artist coming to the Gospel Stage: Shellem Cline with Red Tick Records will be performing from 12:00 pm till 1:15 pm.

Matt Helms, from JoyFM, will be hosting the Gospel Stage and be the MC for the day.

Other activities include a Funnel Cake Eating Contest for all ages with three categories: 12 and under, 13 to 17, and Adults 18 and older. All contests and shows will be awarding prizes, trophies and /or gift certificates.

“We hope everyone will come out and support this community event where all proceeds above operating cost go to the Needy Children’s Benevolence Funds in our 13 Alexander County Schools,” said Honosky.

For more information, visit the website at www.alexandercountyonline.com/applefestival, or call the festival office at 828-632-2999 or 828-578-3159. If you are a vendor and would like to be a part of this event, email the festival or call the numbers above.

“I would like to invite everyone to follow us on Facebook throughout the year to see all of the events we will be doing in 2018,” Honosky added.